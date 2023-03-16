R3HAB & Now United team up on new single ‘Run Till Dark’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

R3HAB and Now United join forces once again to release their new pop-dance single ‘Run Till Dark,’ out now on Liquid State .

Fadil El Ghoul, better known as multi-platinum producer/DJ R3HAB, reconnects with the 18-member global pop group Now United to release their new single ‘Run Till Dark.’ R3HAB and Now United have previously collaborated on the track ‘Jump’ featuring Alta B in 2021, as well as on the 2020 track ‘One Love.’ Given the success these two tracks have seen, it was only appropriate and long overdue for the two to release a third track together.

‘Run Till Dark’ showcases R3HAB’s versatility as a producer as he creates a cultural dance-pop vibe with breezy melodies and soft basslines. Now United completes the record with Mélanie Thomas’ stunning vocals taking the lead as she adds emotion to the record with hopeful lyrics. Together, they create a special way that touches the hearts of many through the power of a catchy and upbeat rhythm too good to resist.

“I have always been a huge fan of how Now United represents so many cultures in harmony, so I’m beyond excited to join forces again for our new single ‘Run Till Dark’ because their vibrant pop energy pairs naturally with my vision of dance-pop. In ‘Run Till Dark,’ we tap into the unique musical pulse the world has to offer, which we captured in our new music video shot in the mesmerizing oases of Alula. Our hope is that listeners realize we’re all running to the same pulse and, in this moment, feel how connected we are.” – R3HAB

Filmed in Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla, the accompanying music video for ‘Run Till Dark’ sees R3HAB go on a pilgrimage in pursuit of finding the source of the song. After traveling the whole day, he runs into Now United and ends up having an incredible celebration of music with them. Be sure to check out R3HAB and Now United’s new track ‘Run Till Dark’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR