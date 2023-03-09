Reinier Zonneveld to attempt world record breaking live set at Dutch festival this summer

By Jack Spilsbury 276

Techno mastermind Reinier Zonneveld is planning to break a world record when he takes to Karren Maar Festival with an over 11 hour long set.

The Techno genre and Reinier Zonneveld come hand in hand, with one being simply unable to exist without the other. The Dutch superstar is gearing up to enter the record books this summer when he takes to the stage at Karren Maar Festival, a spin of his favourite phrase where he will be the only artist to perform on the festival’s mainstage.

Taking to social media to announce the special news, Zonneveld is planning to break the record for longest singular individual live performance which currently stands at 11 hours and 11 minutes. Scheduled to take place on the 5th of August at the Stadsblokken in Arnhem, over 25,000 attendees will witness and incredible show filled with countless classics, brand new musical and copious amounts of experimental mixes. Reinier Zonneveld discusses the world record attempt for himself when he states:

I can’t wait to take things to the next level with Karren Maar Festival this year, I don’t often get the chance to do such a long show at a festival, and that makes me even more excited to rave with 25,000 visitors at my own festival this summer.

Alongside Zonneveld’s exceptional mainstage performance will see a second stage Zonneveld’s own record label titled Filth On Acid devoted to showcasing the labels many talents. The line up for that stage are yet to be announced, however, you can pre-register for tickets to Karren Maar Festival via the link here.

Image Credit: Jos Kottmann / Provided by Armada PR