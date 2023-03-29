REZZ offers up electrifying set on Ultra Live stage 2023 in Miami: Watch

By Ryan Ford

In typical fashion, REZZ brought the energy to the Live Stage during Ultra Music Festival 2023.

Canadian prodigy REZZ delivered an exhilarating performance at Ultra Music Festival this past weekend in a way only she knows how. She took Bayfront Park by storm with an eclectic set list, embedded with a handful of exclusive IDs and ground-shaking originals.

Across the course of 45 minutes, the 28-year-old DJ brandished tracks from some of the finest names on the mid-tempo scene. The early stages of the Live Stage set saw tracks from the likes of Shades, Deathpact and Quackson receive playout, as well as her own tracks in the likes of ‘Orbit’, ‘Chemical Bond’ and ‘Edge’.

Driving forward towards an emphatic conclusion, the Ukraine-born producer offered up a handful of IDs, before stringing some of her finest records together including her invigorating remix of Poter Robinson’s ‘Divinity’, and her own ‘Contorted’ and ‘DRUGS!’. Throwing us banger after banger and charming us with her ever-enchanting stage presence, REZZ‘s Ultra performance was definitely one of her most ear-catching to date.

Following the action of Ultra, she is set to head elsewhere in 2023 with her electrifying tunes in hand, heading to New Zealand, Australia, and France, before touring across the US and her home country of Canada. While fans wait eagerly to see her play elsewhere around the world, you can check out a snippet of her set below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com