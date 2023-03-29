Ricky Iuliucci drops infectious new track, “1234”

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 147

An emerging talent from Philadelphia is back with a show-stopping new single. “1234”, the latest from Ricky Iuliucci, shows exactly why the young artist is quickly rising through the dance music world.

With a CV including opening spots for acts like Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Justin Bieber, and Lil Uzi Vert, Iuliucci has cut his teeth alongside some of the biggest names in popular music. He’s garnered a pretty sizable following on Spotify and Apple Music, and it’s easy to see why- the prodigious producer/DJ has already fleshed out a truly individual and captivating style.

Sublimely energetic and fast-paced, “1234” can best be described as a musical thrill ride. Imbued with electro house flavor but too distinct to place into a box, the songs packs an incredible amount of movement and intrigue into its just-short-of three minute runtime. Iuliucci thoughtfully balances thumping kicks with jarring hats and a ridiculously catchy lead line- you’ll definitely be hitting the repeat button when this one ends.

Keep up with the artist by following him on his Instagram and Twitter profiles, and listen to “1234” wherever you get your music!

Listen

Image credit: Ricky Iuliucci (press)

