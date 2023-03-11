Sam Halabi conveys deep emotions in new Future Rave single ‘Too Late’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 157

“The Future Rave sound was the perfect fit to convey that emotion I was looking for, and after few hours we had ‘Too Late,'” states Sam Halabi about his new single, which has so far seen support by the likes of MORTEN.

In his new single ‘Too Late,’ rising star Sam Halabi channels the powerful sound of Future Rave to create an anthem that is equal parts emotional and hard-hitting, suitable for the clubs or for late night drives. With this single, he teams up with Jones Vendera who’s name is synonymous with being one of the most recognised names in the Future Rave world.

Played on the airwaves of Tomorrowland’s One World Radio and seeing support from heavyweights such as MORTEN, ‘Too Late’ is already beginning to solidify itself as the next biggest Future Rave anthem. Armed with the sizzling synths and heart-pumping basslines and complete with a sultry, mystical vocal, it has all the hallmarks of what makes the genre so unique. Sam Halabi has taken it and made it his own, fueled by a deeply personal experience in his life which he explains:

“After a serious breakup with a girl I dated for some time, I was hoping we would get back together, but after that I have fully moved on. She then tried to get me back and for me, it was too late (hence song name). One day I was in the studio searching Splice for sounds and landed on vocals that reflected my current state with the perfect lyrics. I put it in my Cubase and instantly ideas started flowing from structure to sounds, and I heard the drop melody in my head that is aggressive and hurtful. The Future Rave sound was the perfect fit to convey that emotion I was looking for, and after few hours we had ‘Too Late.'”

It’s not ‘Too Late’ to stream the track, and you can do so on Spotify below via A-ttack Records.

Image Credit: Sam Halabi (Press) / Provided by Artist