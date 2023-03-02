Skrillex becomes first artist to chart 20 songs on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic in history

By Chris Vuoncino 107

While the dance music world continues to recover from the massive release of not just one but two Skrillex records in one weekend last month, the American producer and DJ’s massive impact is now revealing itself through the Billboard music charts.

The new albums quickly made themselves at home on listeners’ playlists and streaming services helping Sonny Moore achieve a new record on the Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart. Following a nine-year gap since his previous solo album, Recess was released, Skrillex started off 2023 by promising his loyal fans that they would receive two previously promised albums, and he delivered in a way that few in music or art could. Bringing along his good friends Fred Again.. and Four Tet, the three artists took over New York City in the build-up to the release of the first album, Quest For Fire and promptly followed that up the next day with the surprise release of a second album, Don’t Get Too Close. For most, capping this flurry of music off with a 5-hour club set at Madison Square Garden would be more than any artist could ask for, but of course, Skrillex is not just any ordinary artist.

The release of both albums back to back has catapulted tracks from each release onto Billboard’s Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart, commanding a record-setting hold of over 20 spots on the chart. No other artist has ever made such an instant impact on the chart, peaking at the #14 spot for his single RATATA with Missy Elliot and Mr. Oizo and holding down various positions all the way to the # 50 spot, where Bad For Me with Chief Keef and Corbin sits. The impressive feat and corresponding chart positions were laid out for fans via the Billboard Twitter account, requiring four tweets to cover the entire list of tracks.

While Skrillex has already teased more music to be on the way, he has no official release dates announced as he prepares to spend the year hitting a variety of festivals around the world. Congratulations to Sonny Moore for the massive achievement on the charts!

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group