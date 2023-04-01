Skrillex announces five hour performance at Red Rocks

By Chris Vuoncino 140

What a year it has been so far for Skrillex and his legion of fans around the world. After teasing the release of not one but two albums for several years, he finally made good on delivering new music while also spending a week in New York City with his buddies Fred Again.. and Four Tet, hopping on a variety of stages for several pop-up performances.

With the impending release of his album Quest For Fire on February 17th, Skrillex announced a pop-up show for the following evening at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, where he would take the stage with Fred Again.. and Four Tet for an iconic five-hour set, unlike anything the arena had ever experienced in its legendary history. It seems that the marathon set won’t be the only one that Skrillex puts on this year as he has now revealed that he will be attempting the feat on his own at another landmark venue next month. Known for its iconic views and imagery, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO regularly hosts some of the biggest names in music and will now be the site of Skrillex’s next five-hour set.

Just announced this week, the flyer labels the event as “an evening with Skrillex at Red Rocks” and listed at the bottom states that “Sonny plays 7 to 12.” Like everything the producer does, this announcement sent the internet into a frenzy as the show is just a month away and tickets are surely expected to go quickly during the on-sale on March 31st. The February show at Madison Square Garden sold out in mere minutes so fans will be scrambling to secure their spot at Red Rocks as a similar rush for tickets is to be expected.

The public on-sale is Friday, March 31st at 10 am, and tickets can be purchased here.

NEW SHOW: Join us for an evening with @Skrillex at #RedRocksCO on April 29, 2023. 🎟️ Tickets on sale Friday, March 31st @ 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/PkgPSmNO3Z — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 29, 2023

Image Credit: Image Credit: Anthony Lrpn (Skrillex) & Kathy Stocker via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) (Red Rocks)