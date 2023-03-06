Solardo call upon Idris Elba for punchy new single ‘Big Talk’

By Ryan Ford

UK duo Solardo have bolstered their expansive discography with their stand-out new single with Idris Elba titled ‘Big Talk’.

Manchester-based outfit Solardo have landed an epic collaboration, as Idris Elba has joined them for their latest, club-ready tune, ‘Big Talk’. It’s impossible to ignore this impressive new single as it lands on Ultra Records, laced with bass-groove, armed with incisive beats from start to finish.

‘Big Talk’ centres around Elba’s scintillating vocal hook, a certain polish he has applied to many dance productions in recent years. Also a DJ in his own right, he knows what is required to make the next club hit, and this certainly tops that criteria as we have now come to expect from him following other releases with the likes of David Guetta, The Knocks, ARTBAT and more.

Speaking of their release with the multi-talented Idris Elba, Solardo outlined the origins of the track;

“We met Idris in Las Vegas back in 2017 where we played back to back at EDC and we hit it off and kept in contact. We heard Idris on a track and saw him play a few sets, and as we are huge fans, we thought it would be cool to do a track together. Overall, it probably took a year or so going back and forth with ideas which were both reflective of our styles. We wanted the track to both sit in the underground market as well as being a little more accessible to the larger audience. I think we did that with ‘Big Talk’ and now we’re buzzing to have it being released.”

Image Credit: (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR & Solardo (Press) Provided by The Media Nanny