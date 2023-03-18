Spain’s revenue from ticket sales reaches record levels according to APM

By Jack Spilsbury 157

Spain’s Association of Musical Promoters has revealed that revenue from ticket sales reached a record high, including a growth of 191.33% from 2021 levels.

In Spain regarding tickets sales, the recently published Live Music Yearbook 2023 edition, the APM (Association of Musical Promoters) president Albert Salmeron presented that box office takings for the year 2022 were more than €459 million. This is a massive 191.33% increase on 2021 levels but also a 20% increase on the previous best year.

The boost comes as massive events across the country return, with festivals and big-name concerts taking place across Spain. Some of the biggest music festivals taking place in 2022 included Primavera Sound, Barcelona bringing in a reported 500,700 festivalgoers, The Music Republic’s Arenal Sound in Burriana with 300,000 and Mad Cool in Madrid with 310,000. The biggest concerts of the year were Spanish rock band Fito & Fitipaldis selling 329,820 tickets across 27 concerts. Speaking to IQ magazine, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium‘s head of large events and concerts Rocio Vallejo-Nágera talk about the recent news stating:

Maybe before, Spain was a country you could leave out of a global tour, but you wouldn’t do that now, I think we have become one of the main markets for global tours. And it’s not just American or British artists anymore – Latin music is growing so much and that works very well in Spain, and local acts are now filling arenas.

This is great news for Spain and the APM is the main representative of the live music industry in Spain and has partners responsible for around 4,800 concerts a year, you can find more about them and the report via their official website here.

Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash