Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso unite with PARISI once again for new single, ‘U Ok?’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 116

While the global impact of the Swedish House Mafia can not be understated, its members have careers and relationships that extend well beyond the scope of the group. The hiatus years provided fans with a plethora of new tracks from the joint project between Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso, but with the main act reunited, it has been Ingrosso and Steve Angello combining for new releases and resurrecting their former Buy Now alias.

Today, it is Angello and Ingrosso, who are teaming up with PARISI for what is their third collaboration in recent months, for the hard-hitting new single, U Ok? The new track received a major premier over the weekend during the Swedish House Mafia’s stop in Miami for a massive Main Stage performance at Ultra Music Festival. The bass-heavy single is centered around a male vocal repeating the word “energy” before telling listeners, “you cannot f*ck with this energy.” It is as much a challenge as it is a promise, as the ensuing musical production hits hard, providing an anthem that may be more fitting of the club scene than the massive festival slots which Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso so often occupy.

Showcasing the love and history of the club scene, U Ok? borrows from the 2004 track, Geht Noch? from German Producer Roman Flugal. The infectious lead of the original permeates the entirety of the new release from PARISI, Ingrosso, and Angello, giving new life to the original. While the Swedish House Mafia has already previewed a handful of unreleased new music since last year’s release of their debut album, Paradise Again, they have yet to provide a timeline for when fans can expect the music to hit streaming services. Fortunately, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso seem more than happy to fill that void, delivering new masterpieces like U Ok? in the interim.

Image Credit: Vincent Escudero via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)