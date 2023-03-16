Summerburst festival called off by Live Nation

By Chris Vuoncino 239

While the entire dance music community is anxiously awaiting the start of festival season with Ultra Music about to descend again upon Miami, FL, fans in Sweden just received some negative news regarding a popular summer event in their homeland. After celebrating the 10th edition of the event last year, Summerburst, which had previously been announced and tickets already on sale, will no longer be taking place this year.

First descending upon Sweden back in 2011, the popular event took place in stadiums in both Gothenburg and Stockholm and brought some of the biggest acts in dance music to the country. While the event took a 3-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it returned in the summer of 2022 and showcased major performances by Marshmello, David Guetta, Afrojack, and Alan Walker. The event was set to return to Ullevi stadium in ​​Gothenburg over the weekend of June 2nd and 3rd and had scheduled sets from industry heavyweights such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Galantis, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Purple Disco Machine, Icona Pop, Meduza and Joel Corry. The festival’s promoter, Live Nation, issued a statement this week stating that it would be canceling the event:

“Unfortunately, we need to inform you that this year’s Summerburst will not take place as planned. All ticket purchasers will be refunded. Words cannot describe how grateful we are for your support. We hope to see you all again soon.”

Fans looking forward to Summerburst will be refunded their purchase and can hopefully take solace in the early cancellation, long before any travel would be made to the event, plus can still make plans for other events set to take place in the country throughout the year. Live Nation will be focusing its energy and efforts on three other major events in Sweden such as Way Out West, Sweden Rock Festival, and Lollapalooza Stockholm.

While it is unfortunate that Summerburst will not take place in 2023, fans can relive highlights from last summer via the official Aftermovie of the 2022 event below.

Image Credit: At Night Management