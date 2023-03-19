Sven Fields & Chasner join forces for the remix of Afrojack’s house classic, ‘Polkadots’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 197

Generating that sense of nostalgia, Sven Fields and Chasner have joined forces for their own rendition of Afrojack’s house classic, ‘Polkadots.’ A remix for the ages, both set of artists ensure nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes throughout.

Teaming up for the ultimate remake, Sven Fields and Chasner have just unveiled their own rendition of an absolute classic, in the form ‘Polkadots (Sven Fields & Chasner Remix).’ Elevating this certified hit from the past to even further heights, ‘Polkadots‘ first came out in 2010, with their mentor Afrojack having produced the original of this house masterpiece. A true gem of a production, the rising stars have now joined forces in a bid to further showcase their undeniable musical prowess, and what better way, than adding their own spin to a track courtesy of your current label boss.

Making waves individually ever since their emergence in the dance scene, Sven Fields and Chasner have respectively ensured nothing less than the most-feel good of vibes with each of their releases. Innovating his sound on the most constant of bases, Sven Fields saw his hard work pay off when recently signing for WALL Recordings, whilst his collaboration alongside Afrojack’s tech-house alias Kapuchon, has only further enhanced his presence within our community. In quite the similar fashion, Chasner has always taken inspiration from Afrojack and the impact he has had throughout his career, and in turn, his own bootleg of his mentor’s ‘Rock The House,’ was the stepping stone in gaining the recognition that he most definitely deserves.

A revamp for the ages, Afrojack’s house classic is elevated to a different dimension, as both sets of artists have implemented their signature style(s) of play to perfection. The addition of a driving new bassline leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst the overall vibe offered from the original remains intact, in a bid of course to maintain that sense of nostalgia, but at the same time offer a brand new and vibrant essence. Having said this, be sure to check out ‘Polkadots (Sven Fields & Chasner Remix)’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Afrojack (Press)