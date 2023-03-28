Swedish House Mafia premiere ‘See The Light’ during Ultra Miami 2023 set: Watch

By Rahul Kale 181

Ultra Music Festival 2023 day 3 came to an electrifying end as the Swedish House Mafia delivered a powerful and awe-inspiring performance, leaving the audience mesmerized and thrilled.

Ultra Music Festival, held in the heart of Miami, is one of the most highly anticipated electronic dance music festivals in the world, and the presence of the Swedish House Mafia on the last day made it an unforgettable experience. The trio brought their signature sound, combining infectious beats and captivating melodies to create an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere for the crowd. Fans of electronic music and Swedish House Mafia had been eagerly awaiting their appearance, and the trio did not disappoint, delivering a set that truly reflected their legendary status in the industry.

Swedish supergroup Swedish House Mafia was set to close out the show Sunday evening but had an unknown 15-minute delay before finally taking the stage around 9 p.m., announcing, “Finally! Fucking finally!” Part of the way through the set, the trio said their delay was due to “other DJs playing a bit too long” — perhaps in reference to Guetta’s previous set. The minor setback didn’t keep them from playing an electric set, as they went through hits such as “Calling On,” “One (Your Name),” and “Don’t You Worry Child.” The reception was mixed as the trio had a rushed and controversial ending, with fans taking to socials to either express their support of the new style or dismay at not having the same vibe as the SHM from back in the day.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications