Swedish House Mafia will return to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer

By Chris Vuoncino 157

As one of the most popular groups in the history of dance music, the Swedish House Mafia makes headlines anytime they are set to take the stage. The trio has now announced that they will return to Ibiza this summer for a can’t-miss performance at one of the island’s top clubs.

While fans can be excused for growing impatient in the immediate aftermath of Swedish House Mafia making their initial return at Ultra Music Festival in 2018, the trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello have more than made up for it with their full tour last year and continued dates throughout 2023. With another five years have passed, the group made another return to Miami for Ultra before announcing a summer stop to the island of Ibiza to leave their mark on the summer festival season. Just revealed, the group will takeover Ushuaïa in the middle of the summer on July 23rd for what will be a can’t-miss performance amidst a calendar that includes residencies from David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and more.

It is truly a who’s who of dance music that will command the decks every night at Ushuaïa, and the addition of Swedish House Mafia to the fold certainly puts the club in the running for the most anticipated line-up of the upcoming season. For Swedish House Mafia, the stop represents one of the few that all three members will be making together, with the others being the just passed Ultra Music, as well as Creamfields South, Kappa Futur Festival, Creamfields North, and a September set at XS in Las Vegas. While the group has teased new music since the release of their 2022 debut full-length album, ‘Paradise Again,’ they have yet to release any of the IDs yet.

As the world awaits more music and show announcements, fans can now grab tickets to see the Swedish House Mafia stop by Ushuaïa in July.

Mark your calendars: July 23, 2023 ⚫⚫⚫@swedishousemfia return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with what will be an historic jaw-dropping show. Join us on the dancefloor and make memories that will last a lifetime 🔥 Buy tickets/book VIP tables: https://t.co/a5AoGhxm6W#SHM #Ibiza2023 pic.twitter.com/G9bXykNx7I — Ushuaïa Ibiza Official (@ushuaiaibiza) March 29, 2023

Image Credit: Rukes.com