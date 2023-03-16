The Chemical Brothers prepare to release new single ‘No Reason’ tomorrow

By Chris Vuoncino 145

As icons and visionaries of the dance music scene, The Chemical Brothers will always maintain a prestigious level of respect from music fans around the world. While the Manchester duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons spent 2022 reflecting on their early success, the group is looking forward in the new year as they prepare to release new music on March 17th, 2023.

Although The Chemical Brothers haven’t released a full-length album since 2019’s No Geography, they did deliver two singles back in 2021 to help hold fans over. Last year, the duo reflected upon their debut album, Dig Your Own Hole, sharing unreleased tracks and live music from the late 90s to mark the 25th anniversary of the release. With 2023 upon us, and the group preparing to make a stop at the illustrious Coachella festival as well as a variety of international stops, the duo is preparing to release new music ahead of the scheduled dates with a new track dropping in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th.

While there are no new details on whether the new track, No Reason, will feature on a new album or serve as another standalone single, fans will hope that it will mean more new tracks as the year progresses. Ahead of the March 17th release, the group has shared a short teaser featuring a 20-second clip of the single with a dancer switching between a beach and a sidewalk scene, with the quick edits matching the high energy of the track. From the short video, it is clear that No Reason will feature heavy bass and accentuated vocal chops to punctuate the energy of the single.

With March 17th a few days away, check out the clip below, and let’s hope this is the start of more music to come from The Chemical Brothers in 2023.

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers (Press) by <a href=”https://www.hamishbrown.com”>Hamish Brown</a> & Illustration by <a href=”https://www.ruffmercy.com/”>Ruffmercy</a> / Provided by Outside Organisation