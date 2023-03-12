Tiësto delivers huge dancefloor anthem “All Nighter” ahead of album release

By Ryan Ford 123

Tiësto has provided us with another epic production with his latest offering titled ‘All Nighter’.

Dance heavyweight Tiësto has unveiled the opening track of his upcoming album, having just dropped ‘All Nighter’. The track arrives in the form of a pumping, vocal-driven dancefloor filler typical of his new-found signature sound. Sleek and stylistic, the single is the perfect introduction for the album, ‘Drive’, which we will get to hear in full on Friday 21st April when it lands on Atlantic Records.

‘Drive’ will showcase the Dutchman’s latest innovations, including the multi-million streaming hits such as ‘The Business’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ (with Karol G), ‘The Motto‘ (with Ava Max), ‘Hot In It’ (with Charli XCX) and ’10:35′ (with Tate McRae). The 12-track concept album simulates an epic night out, certainly an experience that Tiësto understands better than most. On the other hand, the album’s aesthetic is inspired by Tiësto’s life-long love for Formula 1 racing; with its striking artworksimilar to the diamond race helmet that famously disappeared at the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix – a tale that sets a tone of glitz and glamour for the music it represents.

Along with the immensely successful hit singles we know will feature on the album, we can also expect collaborations with the likes of A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Freya Riding and AR/CO. As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of his next studio album, you can stream ‘All Nighter‘ for yourselves below. Let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records