Tiësto to hold pre-listening party for upcoming album that features a 3D visual experience

By Creighton Branch 220

Tiësto is on the verge of releasing his next album, ‘DRIVE,’ and will hold a pre-listening party that will be unlike anything he has ever done before.

As we await Tiësto’s forthcoming album ‘DRIVE,’ he has announced that he will be providing a certain number of VIP fans and partners with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a pre-listening party to experience the project in an all-new, first-of-its-kind, 3D visual experience. In collaboration with Meta, those attending will see the new album from Tiësto in one of the most captivating ways that the music industry has ever seen.

The listening parties are scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd, at Academy LA. There will be multiple showings from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm, with RSVPs being on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will be an “immersive multi-sensory journey” set to the music of Tiësto’s newest album and judging by the aesthetic of the album, it will be jaw-dropping.

‘DRIVE’ is set to be released on April 21st and will feature current single releases such as “All Nighter,” “10:35” with Tate McRae, “The Motto” with Ava Max and “The Business,” as well as other songs.

Pre-save ‘DRIVE,’ the newest album from Tiësto or pre-order the vinyl and CD here. See the full pre-release listening party announcement below.

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records