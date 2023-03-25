Tiësto in full control over the Ultra Miami Mainstage [Live]

By Ouranios Savva

With Day 2 in full flow, legendary DJ/producer Tiësto is taking over the Mainstage as we speak, or write for that matter, and what a set he is currently putting on.

A stellar presence for over two decades now, the Dutch icon ensures nothing less than the most energetic of vibes with each of his sets, and as you may have guessed, this time is no different. Delivering a selection of new and old, Tiësto has always been the act to look out for when attending the world’s largest electronic music events, and what better way to continue Ultra Miami after a successful Day 1 yesterday!

Making the headlines with each of his endeavors, Tiësto has entered 2023 in the most impressive of fashions, and with one fire release after the other, fans alike are now eagerly awaiting for his upcoming album ‘Drive,’ set to be bestowed upon the world on the 21st of April. With new music in full abundance, this current set is one that you definitely don’t want to miss out on, as the man of the moment is currently causing pure havoc on the Mainstage. Timeless in every sense of the word, Tiësto features among a stellar lineup for Day 2 at Ultra Miami, with the likes of Hardwell, Alesso and Marshmello still to come!

Be sure to check out Tiësto live below, with the man of the moment already having the crowd in a sense of euphoria. Full access to the ULTRALIVE livestream can be found here, with Day 2 continuing in the most immersive of fashions, thus, further justifying the title of Ultra Miami as the ultimate music festival in the world. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Rukes.com