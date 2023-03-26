Timmy Trumpet takes over Ultra Miami 2023 Mainstage [Live]

By Nicole Pepe 444

Add Timmy Trumpet to your Ultra Miami 2023 live stream schedule this afternoon as he gears up to take on the Main Stage at 4:35pm.

As if today’s lineup isn’t already sending you into a spiral of who to tune into, Timmy Trumpet is slotted to play during peak golden hour, which adds much more weight to that question. Squeezed between the plethora of acts that will take the stage today, Trumpet will go on after Vini Vici and before another highly anticipated set by Oliver Heldens going back-to-back with Tchami just before the headliners take the stage to close out the festival, Swedish House Mafia on the Main Stage and Kx5 on the Live Stage.

Fans can expect a classic Timmy Trumpet set filled with his iconic live instrumentation and downright dirty Melbourne beats. Trumpet’s set is the perfect precursor to warm the crowd up for the biggest night UMF has to offer and he’ll get the job done.

To tune in to see Timmy Trumpet rock Ultra Miami click on this link here – which is just the Main Stage. For the Resistance Stage, click this link here.

The full live-stream schedule is as follows, beginning at 3:45pm EST.

3:45 PM – PRE SHOW

4:00 PM – OPENING SHOW

4:05 PM – ENRICO SANGIULIANO

4:10 PM – VINI VICI

4:30 PM – WILLIAM BLACK

4:50 PM – TIMMY TRUMPET

5:30 PM – APASHE

5:45 PM – DABIN

6:00 PM – OLIVER HELDENS b2b TCHAMI

7:30 PM – JAUZ b2b SVDDEN DEATH

7:50 PM – DAVID GUETTA

8:50 PM – DRONE SHOW

9:00 PM – SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

10:15 PM – Kx5

11:15 PM – GANJA WHITE NIGHT

Image Credit: Tomorrowland