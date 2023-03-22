Together Festival announces stellar phase 1 lineup featuring Alesso, Eric Prydz and more

By Ouranios Savva 210

Acting as the premier electronic music festival in Thailand, Together Festival will be returning this coming May for its 10th edition. Taking place at the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok, the likes of Alesso, Eric Prydz and Jonas Blue are just a few that will feature throughout this two day event.

Celebrating their 10th edition in style, Together Festival have just announced the first phase of artists that will be taking over the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC Bangna) this coming May. Acting as the largest electronic music festival in Thailand, it could only be fitting that some of the biggest names within the dance scene will be present during this highly-anticipated event, as the likes of Alesso, Eric Prydz, Jonas Blue, NGHTMRE and Slander have now officially been confirmed as the very first acts to grace Together Festivals’ lineup.

Extending their reach on the most constant of levels, Together Festival has been a stellar event over the years, with promoters taking the opportunity of further advocating the ethos and culture of Thailand, and in turn, also showcase the nations love towards electronic dance music. Having hosted a series of events in great succession, it comes to no surprise that each year their lineup is more stacked than the previous, where only last September, the likes of KSHMR, MR.BLACK, Timmy Trumpet, W&W and Sub Zero Project where only a few names that brought the heat during the 2022 edition of Together Festival.

Returning for an event like no other, Together Festival will take place during the 4th and 5th of May, 2023, and as you can see from just the first phase of announced artists, this promises to be one for the history books. Ensuring nothing less than a truly unforgettable experience, we will be keeping a close eye for when Phase 2 of the lineup will be made public, but for the time being, be sure to visit the official Together Festival website here, for any further information on tickets, dates and times and general enquiries. Will you be joining this coming May? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press