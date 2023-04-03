Thailand’s leading event Together Festival announces massive phase 2 lineup

By Chris Vuoncino

After already revealing a stacked line-up for the 10th edition of the Together Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, event organizers have now shared phase 2 of the artists set to appear in May. As a platform and event both for electronic music, as well as the celebration of the culture of Thailand, the event serves as a massive platform for bringing together fans from all backgrounds and nations.

The initial phase 1 line-up offered up plenty of star power, as Alesso, Eric Prydz, and NGHTMRE made up the announcement, insuring a variety of styles on stage to satisfy attendees. Now the event organizers are continuing to build upon that initial announcement with the reveal of the second phase of artists, and it certainly lives up to the massive expectations already set for the event in May. With the addition of Adventure Club, Boys Noize, Galantis, Imanbek, and Trivecta, Together Festival is ensuring that fans in Thailand get to experience music from some of the dance communities’ most prominent DJs and producers.

The line-up and prestige the event has gained in its decade of existence have already led to the early bird tier 1 tickets being sold out. With the event just over a month away, and tier 2 tickets currently available, anyone looking to attend BITEC Bangna on May 4th and 5th should grab their ticket now to ensure their entry. While the current line-up is more than enough to make the weekend a worthy trek for anyone fan, the event promises there is more to come:



It will be an exciting experience for everyone who participates in this event. Let’s celebrate the greatness of Together Festival’s 10th anniversary!

And the artists are not finished yet, but that’s all. You can wait to follow Line up phase 3 more soon!!!

Stay tuned for the next phase of artists announced for Together Festival and purchase tickets now right here.

Image Credit: Together Festival