Relive the top performances from Ultra Miami 2022: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 80

With Ultra 2023 in the final days of the countdown, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and looking back upon some of the biggest sets from Ultra Miami 2022, including Hardwell, ILLENIUM, David Guetta, and many more.

There’s only a matter of days now until we get to once again become obsessed with brand-new sets from our favorite artists at Ultra Miami. As another year beckons, there are chances for artists to cement their status in Ultra history with some mind-blowing performances, and as we get ready for that we’re looking back upon some sets from last year’s edition that truly blew fans away.

Hardwell

We can’t start this list off without featuring unarguably the most buzzed about, most talked about set of Ultra 2022. This set marked the official comeback of Hardwell, which fans had been begging for since 2018 when his hiatus began. Not only talked about for months and months because of that one reason though, it also saw him debut a brand new techno style that no one saw coming. featuring ID upon ID from what would soon form the ‘REBELS NEVER DIE‘ album.

David Guetta

It’s not Ultra without Future Rave figurehead David Guetta. With him taking the second to last closing spot on Sunday night at this year’s edition, it’s a good time to remember just how much he destroyed the mainstage last year. For a concoction of older fans, fans of his commercial hits and the fans of his darker, Jack Back and Future Rave styles, no type of fan left that set being disappointed.

ILLENIUM

For ILLENIUM fans and for fans of harder electronic styles, it was a massive deal to see him not only play the Mainstage of Ultra but also close it on a Saturday night. Inviting Tori Kelly, iann dior and Jon Bellion to each perform their respective collaborations with the producer, the set had the perfect mixture of emotion and hard-hitting bass.

Jauz B2B NGHTMRE

In what was a worldwide debut – on the Ultra Worldwide stage, no less – bass legends Jauz and NGHTMRE joined forces for their first ever explosive B2B set, which saw them mix dubstep classics with newer sounds that have gripped the genre and its scene as of late. Hitting the nail on the head, its safe to say the pair smashed it, and it certainly makes for an addictive set to put on replay.

Armin van Buuren B2B Reinier Zonneveld

A B2B set that no one expected but much to the delight of fans, trance and techno combined in a truly memorable way with the first ever Armin van Buuren and Reinier Zonneveld set. Following their collaboration ‘We Can Dance Again‘ which was released just the month before, they found a perfect way to balance their two sounds, which at times have certainly been wildly different to each other.

Gareth Emery Presents ANALOG

Yet another premiere, Gareth Emery gave Ultra something new in the form of the world debut of his new live show ANALOG. Creating a spectacle with live instruments, singing and the great vibes that we come to expect from Gareth Emery’s feel-good style, Ultra Miami was well and truly treated.

Kygo

Another way to shake up the program, Ultra Miami had tropical house honcho Kygo close out the mainstage on Friday night. Coming prepared and rising up to the challenge, Kygo not only gave fans his biggest hits such as ‘Firestone,’ but he also curated a set that was more than explosive, ending out Friday of Ultra Miami on a high note.

KSHMR The Live Orchestral Experience

Another live set, KSHMR also took the opportunity to use the Ultra Miami stage to give the crowds something unique from him. Not only performing, he told a story with the backing of a well-placed orchestra and was one of the most stunning sets out of the Ultra program in 2022.

Image credit: Rudgr.com