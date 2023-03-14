The diversity of Ultra Miami 2023 lineup: Exploring the genre mix and international acts

By Samantha Reis 84

The lineup for this year’s Ultra Miami promises to be the biggest and also the most eclectic ever.

For 2023, the organisation of Ultra Music Festival Miami has promised an even bigger and better edition. Back at its sacred grounds in Miami’s Bayfront Park, the festival presents itself with a powerful and packed lineup. From renowned artists to rising stars, the lineup for this year’s Ultra Miami is everything you’ve dreamed of and more. Along with quality, the other adjective that stands out is undoubtedly diversity. Diversity is quite visible not only in the musical genres but also in the mix of international artists. Different backgrounds, and very distinct careers, but all with a common goal: to make this Ultra Miami the biggest you’ve ever seen.

For this edition of the festival, Ultra Miami will feature 20 headliner acts and several dozen supporting acts. The headliners are much desired by all those who aspire to be present at this festival, but Ultra Miami is also a powerful platform for showcasing artists with less visibility, who gain a stage to match their talent. The Mainstage is where everyone wants to be, but the eclecticism of this lineup invites you to explore all the stages so that you can discover new experiences and fall in love with new artists. Ultra brings together the past, present and future of electronic music, determining the pace and quality that will be played throughout the rest of the year.

Genre mix

From hard-hitting big room to techno, to house, not forgetting trance or hip hop, this year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami expects acts from the most commercial to the most underground spheres, offering quality music for all tastes.

Techno is a genre very well represented at this festival, under the famous Resistance label. The genre’s dominance seems to grow each year, dominating not only the flagship Megastructure but also appearing at Mainstage and The Cove.

Looking at the headliners, techno is very well represented by Adam Beyer who will be paired with Cirez D, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, Dubfire b2b Kölsch, Joris Voorn, Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing and Stephan Bodzin who will bring another of his live performances. Continuing on the underground scene you will find names like Dom Dolla b2b Vintage Culture and Michael Bibi representing tech house. At the helm of the trance sounds will be Gareth Emery, Vini Vici and also Tiësto. Directly from the dubstep realm come Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals, Jauz b2b SVDDEN DEATH, and Liquid Stranger.

There’s also room for M.I.A. rap and masked artists like Marshmello. Browsing over the list of supporting acts, the genres diversify even more.

International acts

The diversity in the Ultra Miami 2023 lineup does not stop at musical genres but also nationalities. In March, Miami becomes the epicentre of electronic music, causing a giant peregrination of artists and music lovers from all over the world. In the lineup, it is possible to spot various countries of the world, represented by artists of the highest level, such as:

America: Marshmello

Australia: Timmy Trumpet

Canada: Rezz

Denmark: Kölsch

France: Malaa

Germany: Chris Liebing

Israel: Vini Vici

Italy: Anfisa Letyago

The Netherlands: Nicky Romero

Saudi Arabia: Cosmicat

Sweden: Swedish House Mafia

UK: Carl Cox

