Ultra Miami 2023: Top Mainstage acts to watch

By Chris Vuoncino 71

With Ultra Music Festival fast approaching, it is a great time to review the incredible mainstage line-up at Ultra Miami to help those attending plan out their days, and maybe motivate anyone on the fence to get their tickets.

As a veritable who’s who of the dance music industry, the Friday night line-up starts off with a very pop-filled set of main stage stars, as Frank Walker will kick things off before Sam Feldt goes b2b with Jonas Blue under the banner of Endless Summer. Fans at the main stage of Ultra Miami will get a deep dose of techno as Charlotte de Witte breaks things up before Gryffin, Afrojack, Zedd, and Martin Garrix round out Friday’s line-up. With all five of the final acts being worthy of the closing slot, it is a testament to the artist’s respect for the event and the work of organizers to bring together such massive talent, and that’s just night one!

Saturday keeps things going strong, as Syn Cole, Mykris, and Fedde Le Grand will have the honor of getting things started for attendees. They will be followed by a special b2b set with Dom Dolla and Vintage Culture teaming up for some late afternoon action. Just like the first day, the main stage gets really crowded with legends through the rest of the evening. With both preparing to release new albums this year, Armin van Buuren and Tiesto are the next two up on the stage, icons who need no introduction as they are both staples of the festival circuit. Afterward, Hardwell returns for his second straight year, celebrating the anniversary of his comeback performance in 2022 before Alesso and Marshmello finish things off Saturday night.

Of course, there is still one more day of Ultra Music Festival to review, and the event will be closing out in a big way. Sunday’s main stage gets started with Kapuchon, Cedric Gervais, and Deorro taking the day shift on the event’s final day. The evening will continue with Vini Vici and Timmy Trumpet taking turns before the day’s b2b set showcases Oliver Heldens and Tchami coming together. Closing out the weekend is two of the industry’s heaviest heavyweights, as David Guetta, who is still riding the massive success of his collaboration with Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue), hits the stage before the Swedish House Mafia play their 3rd closing set in a decade the end the weekend.

With the event less than two weeks away and tickets selling fast, now is the time to finalize plans to head to southern Florida for what is sure to be an iconic weekend of dance music as Ultra Music Festival celebrates its 2023 edition of the legendary event.

Image Credit: Rukes.com