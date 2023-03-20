Ultra Music Festival 2023: Set times announced

By Nicole Pepe 145

Ultra Music Festival has just released all their set times ahead of Day 1, which begins on March 24th and ends on March 26th.

Whether you’re attending Ultra Music Festival in Miami this weekend, or plan to park it in front of the TV and have a watch party, Ultra has just made the weekend a bit easier by releasing the full set times for all the massive DJs taking the stage. UMF will feature 7 massive stages with a carousel of acts playing from early afternoon to nearly midnight each day, so be sure to manage your time wisely between these incredible acts.

Prepare for launch, Set Times for #Ultra2023 are here! What’s your schedule looking like? pic.twitter.com/FEmrmmQrna — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 20, 2023

Headlining Friday will be Rezz on the Live Stage at 10:45pm, Martin Garrix on the main stage at 10:45pm, Eric Prydz presenting: HOLO on the Resistance stage at 10:30pm, Armin Van Buuren on the Worldwide Stage at 10:00pm, and Nicole Moudaber going B2B with Chris Liebing at the COVE stage at 10:00pm.

The Saturday, Day 2 headliners include Marshmello on the main stage at 10:45pm, M.I.A on the Live Stage at 11:00pm, Carl Cox presenting his Hybrid set at the Resistance stage at 10:00pm, Subtronics on the Worldwide Stage at 11:00pm and Joris Voorn at the Cove on at 10:30pm.

To close out the festival in a big way include headliners Swedish House Mafia at the main stage beginning their set at 8:45pm, Kx5 at the Live Stage at 8:45pm, Ganja White Night at 9:00pm on the Worldwide Stage, Walker and Royce at the Cove at 8:30pm.

Be sure to check out the full set times here.

Read We Rave You’s full guide on experiencing Ultra here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com