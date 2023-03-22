Get a behind the scenes look at the stages for Ultra Music Festival

By Chris Vuoncino 101

March in Miami means that the entire dance music community is focused on the southern Florida city as it prepares to host one of the world’s most revered music festivals, the Ultra Music Festival. With the latest edition of the event set to return to Bayfront Park in Miami, we here at We Rave You have an exclusive look at the stages being constructed upon the grounds.

On top of the massive talent on the stages every year, Ultra Music Festival also delivers a stunning visual experience for guests via their elaborate stage designs and incredible visual and laser displays. As anticipation grows with every day for the start of the festival, the stages are near completion on the construction that started earlier this month. Now we can offer a glimpse of the incredible work done by the behind-the-scenes team at Ultra, beginning with a look at what appears to be the new megastructure. Back in February, stage designer Richard Milstein took to social media to promise fans the “craziest megastructure design” would be on display this year in Miami. While still incomplete, the below image is certainly impressive, with its array of lights hanging from the ceiling and deep structure allowing for a large number of attendees to experience the sights and sounds from the stage together.

Next up is a look at the Main Stage, complete with its customary Ultra Music logo centered above the performer. Although also incomplete still, the amount of lights and screens is already an impressive display as is expected for the industry’s top performers. The massive visual screens to the left and right of the stage will no doubt offer a variety of images and colors, further adding to the experience of the music blaring from the speakers over the weekend.

The final look reveals the large video screens atop one of the side stages. They will most likely offer a moving display, adding to the entertainment and mystique that make each stage a unique experience both for the artists on stage and the visual details which the designers apply to them.

All these stages and more will be on full display when Ultra Music Festival opens its gates on Friday, March 24th for the latest edition of this incredible event.

Image credit: Rudgr.com https://www.rudgr.com/