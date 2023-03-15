Ultra 2023: Supporting acts you didn’t know you need to see
With over 80 artists set to take the stages of Ultra Miami 2023, there is more than enough music to fit every electronics lover’s taste. Not only that, but it allows for a chance to venture out and find smaller acts you never knew existed. For those who are looking to dive into the supporting acts, we have curated a list below that will not disappoint.
It’s no secret that the selling point of Ultra Miami 2023 is the headliners that the promotion books each year, and it goes without saying that most make the trip to Miami for that reason alone. Unforgettable moments are made every year on the main stage, but one could make the case that the supporting acts of Ultra are what give the event its character.
New or old, the supporting acts of Ultra Music Festival deliver jaw-dropping moments of their own and sometimes leave you in love with a whole subgenre you never knew existed. This year features another round of amazing midday to early-day acts that should not go unnoticed.
In no particular order, here are some of the supporting acts of Ultra Miami 2023 you didn’t know you should see.
A Hundred Drums
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide
William Black (Live)
Day: Sunday
Stage: Live
Dabin
Day: Sunday
Stage: Live
Becky Hill
Day: Saturday
Stage: Live
POPOF B2B Space 92 presents Turbulences
Day: Saturday
Stage: Megastructure
Kasablanca (Live)
Day: Friday
Stage: Live
Dimension
Day: Sunday
Stage: Worldwide
Moore Kismet
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide
Juliet Fox
Day: Friday
Stage: The Cove
Com3t
Day: Sunday
Stage: Worldwide
Cesqeaux
Day: Saturday
Stage: UMF Radio
ISOxo
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide
Sick Individuals
Day: Friday
Stage: UMF Radio
These are just a few of the world-class that acts that will be in Bayfront Park come next weekend. Every DJ deserves an audience so don’t be afraid to venture out and watch something you might have never heard of. Check out the full line up here.
Image Credit: Rukes.com