Ultra 2023: Supporting acts you didn’t know you need to see

By Creighton Branch 146

With over 80 artists set to take the stages of Ultra Miami 2023, there is more than enough music to fit every electronics lover’s taste. Not only that, but it allows for a chance to venture out and find smaller acts you never knew existed. For those who are looking to dive into the supporting acts, we have curated a list below that will not disappoint.

It’s no secret that the selling point of Ultra Miami 2023 is the headliners that the promotion books each year, and it goes without saying that most make the trip to Miami for that reason alone. Unforgettable moments are made every year on the main stage, but one could make the case that the supporting acts of Ultra are what give the event its character.

New or old, the supporting acts of Ultra Music Festival deliver jaw-dropping moments of their own and sometimes leave you in love with a whole subgenre you never knew existed. This year features another round of amazing midday to early-day acts that should not go unnoticed.

In no particular order, here are some of the supporting acts of Ultra Miami 2023 you didn’t know you should see.

A Hundred Drums

Day: Saturday

Stage: Worldwide

William Black (Live)

Day: Sunday

Stage: Live

Dabin

Day: Sunday

Stage: Live

Becky Hill

Day: Saturday

Stage: Live

POPOF B2B Space 92 presents Turbulences

Day: Saturday

Stage: Megastructure

Kasablanca (Live)

Day: Friday

Stage: Live

Dimension

Day: Sunday

Stage: Worldwide

Moore Kismet

Day: Saturday

Stage: Worldwide

Juliet Fox

Day: Friday

Stage: The Cove

Com3t

Day: Sunday

Stage: Worldwide

Cesqeaux

Day: Saturday

Stage: UMF Radio

ISOxo

Day: Saturday

Stage: Worldwide

Sick Individuals

Day: Friday

Stage: UMF Radio

These are just a few of the world-class that acts that will be in Bayfront Park come next weekend. Every DJ deserves an audience so don’t be afraid to venture out and watch something you might have never heard of. Check out the full line up here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com