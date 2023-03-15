Search

 

 

Ultra 2023
Events, Featured, News

Ultra 2023: Supporting acts you didn’t know you need to see

By
146

With over 80 artists set to take the stages of Ultra Miami 2023, there is more than enough music to fit every electronics lover’s taste. Not only that, but it allows for a chance to venture out and find smaller acts you never knew existed. For those who are looking to dive into the supporting acts, we have curated a list below that will not disappoint.

It’s no secret that the selling point of Ultra Miami 2023 is the headliners that the promotion books each year, and it goes without saying that most make the trip to Miami for that reason alone. Unforgettable moments are made every year on the main stage, but one could make the case that the supporting acts of Ultra are what give the event its character.

New or old, the supporting acts of Ultra Music Festival deliver jaw-dropping moments of their own and sometimes leave you in love with a whole subgenre you never knew existed. This year features another round of amazing midday to early-day acts that should not go unnoticed.

In no particular order, here are some of the supporting acts of Ultra Miami 2023 you didn’t know you should see.

A Hundred Drums
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide

William Black (Live)
Day: Sunday
Stage: Live

Dabin
Day: Sunday
Stage: Live

Becky Hill
Day: Saturday
Stage: Live

POPOF B2B Space 92 presents Turbulences
Day: Saturday
Stage: Megastructure

Kasablanca (Live)
Day: Friday
Stage: Live

Dimension
Day: Sunday
Stage: Worldwide

Moore Kismet
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide

Juliet Fox
Day: Friday
Stage: The Cove

Com3t
Day: Sunday
Stage: Worldwide

Cesqeaux
Day: Saturday
Stage: UMF Radio

ISOxo
Day: Saturday
Stage: Worldwide

Sick Individuals
Day: Friday
Stage: UMF Radio

These are just a few of the world-class that acts that will be in Bayfront Park come next weekend. Every DJ deserves an audience so don’t be afraid to venture out and watch something you might have never heard of. Check out the full line up here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]