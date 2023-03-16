UNTOLD announces new wave of artists for 2023 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 151

Romania’s UNTOLD festival has now added a anticipated new set of artists to their already huge 2023 lineup, including Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Salvatore Ganacci & many more.

As uNTOLD is gearing up for another explosive edition for the history books, it has now started to unveil the 2023 lineup rollout, and as expected some of the electronic music scene’s biggest names are front and centre. With this now being its 8th edition, it will feature 8 different stages with over 250 international and local acts set to fill the stages across 4 days from 3-6 August. Adding to the previously announced king of trance Armin van Buuren, and Imagine Dragons who make their debut not only at UNTOLD but in Romania as a whole, we now have even more names.

Already proving that they’re going bigger than ever with this year’s edition, they’ve given fans a sneak peak into the 2023 lineup with an array of DJs across the Main Stage and the Galaxy Stage. On the Galaxy Stage, this is where house, techno and tech-house in all of its forms comes out to play, with Amelie Lens, Bedouin, Boris Brejcha, Camelphat, Dixon and Marco Carola all representing that side of electronic music so far. As for the mainstage in addition to Armin van Buuren and Imagine Dragons, the likes of Alesso, David Guetta, KSHMR, Martin Garrix and Salvatore Ganacci will make their anticipated appearances.

With all of these names, it’s hard to believe that even more names are on their way in the near future, with plenty more surprises to come. UNTOLD tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase yours here.

Image credit: Alive Coverage / provided by press