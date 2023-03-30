VAVO return with exciting new single, ‘Waitin On It’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 137

VAVO has delivered an exciting follow-up single to their recent smash hit, the infectious single, Take Me Home featuring Clara Mae. Now the duo has returned with another incredible single as they look to raise the bar for their future releases and aspirations.

Opening with a filtered vocal over a subtle lead, the track opens with a vocal proclaiming, “I don’t want wake up, I don’t want to burn out, I don’t wanna get too jaded, I don’t want to call you if I’m too drunk and I’m a little bit too high.” The smooth delivery builds over the track before the bass takes over in the chorus, and the refrain of “waitin’ on it, waitin’ on it,” is proclaimed before the drop hits as listeners are caught up in the sleek production and melody.

“’Waitin On It’ is an exciting release for us because it’s a representation of the songs we’ve released and what is yet to come. With each release, we like to raise the bar, and we feel like we did that with this one. Musically, our goal is to make music that genuinely connects with people from all walks of life. It starts out with a House Music base, and we blend that into our signature style. ‘Waitin On It’ feels like it meets our criteria so well, which is why it will be the next single in what will be our first ever EP. The EP is a culmination of the last few years of releases and truly represents who we are now. It feels like a crucial moment that marks an exciting time in our career!”

With the release of Waitin On It and the promise of a forthcoming EP, VAVO are set to raise the bar on their career as they continue to craft bass house anthems that are perfect for the radio and club. Check out the new single now via Kess Records.

Image Credit: VAVO/ Kess Records