Vini Vici bring the heat during Ultra 2023 Mainstage set: Watch

By Ouranios Savva 92

Bringing the heat during their Ultra 2023 Mainstage set, Vini Vici put on a live performance for the ages, as everyone in attendance, both at the festival or at home through the ULTRALIVE livestream, were in for an absolute treat. Elevating the psytrance genre on a constant basis, the Israeli duo consisting of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh having been generating absolute havoc on a worldwide scale, as both their productions and their live shows, have resulted in an emphatic frenzy on each and every occasion that they bless audiences, no matter the scale of the event, or even its location, as they have taken their multi-tasking skills to even further heights over the years.

Gracing the Mainstage during the third and final day of Ultra Miami, Vini Vici ensured nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, with their signature sound(s) echoing all around Bayfront Park. Opening their set with an ID, it was only a matter of time until the crowd was in pure delirium, whilst their highly euphoric collaboration ‘Chakra‘ alongside W&W, did not fail in setting the tone from the get go. Dropping major hits of their own, such as ‘Yama‘ alongside Armin van Buuren, ‘Untz Untz‘ alongside Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Liquid Soul, as well as their psytrance remix of Mau P’s ultimate hit, ‘Drugs From Amsterdam,’ the iconic duo meant nothing less than absolute business, and of course, we were all for it. Continuing with a handful of IDs all throughout their set, as well as various remixes of their own classic productions, Vini Vici most definitely had everyone on the strings, as each drop become more emphatic than the other.

The most fitting of displays for Ultra Miami and their closing day, Vini Vici took it upon themselves in delivering a set that will have us all talking for years to come. True pioneers within the dance scene, the duo continue as they mean to go on, with their euphoric sound(s) leaving no doubt to the imagination once again. A set full of hard-hitting and highly-energetic productions, be sure to check it out once again below, whilst tickets for next year’s edition of Ultra Miami are now on sale through their official website. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

