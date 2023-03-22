Whyte Fang shares new single ‘Scream’ alongside album announcement

By Chris Vuoncino 158

Alison Wonderland has built a massive following and career for herself through her incredible productions and the heart-on-her-sleeve honesty that comes through in all of her fan interactions. After a year of celebrating her incredible third full-length album, Loner, the Australian producer is turning her focus to her bass-heavy alias Whyte Fang alongside the launch of her own record label in 2023.

While she took the stage as Whyte Fang in 2022 out in Los Angeles for a one-off gig, it is clear that she will take the alternate persona to more stages in the new year, starting with her FMU Records album party on March 10th and following that up with a set at the Coachella festival in California in April. She last released her single Transport God back in January and is now returning with Scream, featuring work from Erick the Architect of Flatbush Zombies. The single comes as she has officially announced that the debut Whyte Fang full-length album, Genesis, will be released on April 14th to coincide with her performance in the desert of California.

Like previous Whyte Fang singles, Alison Wonderland showcases her impeccable production work, creating a sonic foundation that drives hard throughout before delivering some of the project’s more signature style in the drop, with the cutting synths taking over the work. Unlike previous singles, this is the first time that a vocalist dominates a work, as Erick The Architect delivers a solid dose of bravado and energy over the haunting track, a divergence from the singular phrases that have defined previous Whyte Fang tracks.

The new single arrives as Alison Wonderland will be celebrating the launch of her new record label, FMU Records, with a warehouse party in Brooklyn, NY, featuring label artists as well as a Whyte Fang set where she will premiere a large portion of the forthcoming album. Anyone who follows Alison Wonderland on social media knows her excitement about finally bringing Whyte Fang to life and she has not been disappointing thus far with the project’s releases.

Image Credit: Press Photo/ Provided by Get In!