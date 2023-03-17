Zamna announces cancellation of all Miami Music Week events after devestating incident

As Miami Music Week officially approaches, unfortunately, Zamna has officially announced the cancellation of both of their Miami Music Week events following a tragic incident that recently occurred.

While Miami Music Week and Zamna were on the top of many attendees lists this year to attend at the Island Gardens venue, the iconic Zamna collective has officially canceled both of the events at this year’s Miami Music Week. The events were planned to feature world-class artists such as Artbat, Paul Kalkbrenner, Agents of Time, Argy, GORDO, and many more to bless fans at the beautiful bayside venue, however, the legendary event company officially took their social media accounts to announce the cancellation stating “technical problems” were the main reason for this.

Additionally, a few weeks ago Zamna’s US lead, Edoardo (Edo) Di Lorio sadly passed away in a car accident in Madrid. It was reported Edo was in a taxi leaving Afterlife Madrid after assisting in the organization of the event when a drunk driver tragically hit the taxi causing a head-on collision. The drunk driver was arrested and charged with homicide and a DUI. Zamna has blacked out all of its social media profile pictures in tribute to Edo and while we can not confirm the reason for the Miami Music Week cancellation, it has been a tough one for the entire Zamna family.

Zamna has announced they will refund all ticket-holders in the next seven to ten days and promised to return back. For now, our hearts are with the Zamna family, and our most sincerest condolences to Edo and his family.

