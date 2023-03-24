ZEDD electrifying Ultra Miami Mainstage with New Music [Live]

By Feron 57

The first day of Ultra Miami 2023 is packed with artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, and ZEDD. Social Media is overloaded with content referring to the annual event, and we are so excited to talk you through every bit of information about the artists. The german hit-maker, ZEDD, is on stage after the dutch giant Afrojack, playing a bunch of new music.

It’s been a while since ZEDD entered the Mainstage at Ultra Miami, but this year we can finally enjoy his hard-hitting beats again during his Mainstage performance. He is currently on livestream from 10:15 PM – 11:15 PM EST, straight after Clozee, and right before Martin Garrix. ZEDD’s blend of pop and electro music never disappoints and we will expect nothing less. Undoubtedly, that is famous hits such as ‘I Want You To Know’ together with Selena Gomez and Clarity together with Foxes will be shared with the crowd once more.

Make sure you don’t miss out on his performance and all of the other performances happening this weekend. The Mainstage performance of ZEDD at Ultra Miami is being broadcasted live here!

Image Credit: Rukes.com