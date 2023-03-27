Zedd powers through technical difficulties for incredible set at Ultra 2023: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 2.03k

While it has been a while since Zedd released any new music, his back catalog is still as strong as any producer’s on the planet and he was armed with these classic tracks as he stepped out to the Main Stage at Ultra Music Festival on Day 1 of the event. While he would later reveal that he had experienced some frustrating technical difficulties just before the start of his set, the live audience and millions more watching at home were too caught up in the magic of his music to be aware at the moment.

Opening up the night with a remix of John Summit’s newest hit, Where You Are, the Russian-German producer quickly launched into his own megahit with Selena Gomez, I Want You To Know. From there, Zedd shared one quick snippet of an ID before launching into his own catalog of hits, a collection of music that would rival the success of any artist’s output in Miami this past weekend. In no time at all, fans were hit with his iconic singles from the Clarity era, Spectrum, and then the Hayley Williams’ fronted track, Stay The Night. The crowd hooked on these massive anthems, tracks that helped launch his career into the stratosphere, and an album that he celebrated back in October with a one-off performance complete with a 50-piece orchestra.

Even a decade later, the impact and importance of Zedd’s early success loom large over the dance music scene, as he created timeless anthems that continue to resonate thanks to their heartfelt lyrics and festival-sized production. As the night carried on, and the sing-along vibes never halted, fans were surprised as Ice Spice stepped onto the stage after a transcendent version of Clarity for her to deliver her own single, No Clarity in a unique mash-up that no one could have expected. From there, the familiar ticking clock of his massive smash single with Maren Morris and Grey blared through the speakers, effectively starting one of the loudest sing-alongs of the whole weekend.

Unfortunately, Zedd would take to Twitter later that night to reveal that he was having issues with his USB sticks which caused issues with his ability to get track information to display properly on the stage. While that would no doubt be incredibly frustrating for any artist, having it happen at one of the world’s premier festivals no doubt stings even more. Fortunately, as the true talent and professional that he is, Zedd took the stage and still delivered one of the most powerful sets of the weekend. Be sure to relive the full performance in the video below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com