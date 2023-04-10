10 Festivals to look forward to in the summer of 2023

By Ryan Ford 139

There are countless, mouth-watering festivals ahead of us this year, here are some of the finest to look forward to in 2023.

Many consider Ultra to be the very start of the festival season itself, and with that now behind us, we thought we’d provide a taster of some of the many stand-out festivals that are still to come in 2023 across the globe.

EDC Las Vegas

Las Vegas, USA: 19-21 May

Following swiftly in the footsteps of its US counterpart, EDC Las Vegas is set to bring together thousands under the electric sky in mid-May. Insomniac is preparing to deliver another star-studded lineup for those at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with awe-inspiring production to suit. More than 300,000 party-goers are due to head to the festival, to revel in a never-ending artist roster that includes some of the most influential names on the electronic circuit. Fans considering heading to the festival this year should keep their eyes on social media for the lineup, as it’s forecasted to be one of the most diverse offerings to date.

SAGA Festival

Bucharest, Romania: 3-5 June

SAGA Festival is bringing over 150,000 partygoers and over 100 artists together for its 3rd-ever edition in Bucharest, in the heat of the Romanian summer. Like its debut edition, the event is returning to its original destination, an expansive disused airfield in Romaero that has lots of potential for surprises as we’ve seen before. With such an epic party to be had from dusk until dawn, some of the biggest names in both pop and dance music are going to be there, with Skrillex, Lil Nas X, and Wiz Khalifa among some of the a-list names in waiting. Event organisers ALDA are guaranteed to satisfy the masses once more, delivering their typical festival sparkle across 7 diverse stages during this refreshing fledgling event.

Futur Festival

Torino, Italy: 30 June – 2 July

Similar to Awakenings, Kappa Futur Festival prides itself on its expansive, and eclectic lineup. This year the festival is due to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in style in Northern Italy. At home in its unique urban setting, Futur has become one of the most sought-after tickets in Europe and will be once again with stand-out performances scheduled in from the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Astral Club, Tale of Us, Peggy Gou, and Seth Troxler as well as countless others. In 2022, over 85,000 tickets were sold and tickets moved quickly, so act fast if you want to get yourself in on this one-of-a-kind artistic