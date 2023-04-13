Above & Beyond unveil new instrumental track ‘Angry JP8’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 140

As a love letter to their instrumental past, Above & Beyond have just released their new instrumental track ‘Angry JP8,’ a fan-favourite ID from ABGT500.

A track that had been making the rounds since their huge ABGT500 set in Los Angeles last October as part of many other IDs that were played out that night, Above & Beyond are starting off their 2023 releases in the right way with ‘Angry JP8.’ Released in the middle of their two-night run of closing label events at the iconic venue Printworks, it is also part of a bigger project titled ‘Tranquility Base Vol. 1,’ an EP releasing on May 25 consisting of club tracks which takes them all back to their roots. Following the release of Above & Beyond member Paavo Siljamäki‘s solo album ‘Deeper Tales‘ under the P.O.S name earlier this year, the three have all joined back together much to the delight of fans, and they’re proving that 2023 will be yet another huge year for the trance titans.

‘Angry JP8’ sees them go back to their roots, back to the early days of the group’s inception. Not one of their vocal-led works but rather spotlighting the instrumental vibe, this is what the ‘Tranquility Base’ project is all about, nothing but club vibes and nostalgia with a helping mix of modern electronic music to spice things up. Dark and atmospheric, it takes listeners on a journey through a night at the club with its pulsating synths and cleverly arranged musical patterns.

Whilst we wait for the full ‘Tranquility Base Vol. 1’ to drop, you can stream ‘Angry JP8’ below.

Image Credit: Luke Dyson / Provided by Management