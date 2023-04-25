AIRBEAT ONE Festival announces more acts for 20th Anniversary event

By Chris Vuoncino

One of Europe’s largest and longest-running dance festivals is celebrating an iconic milestone this year as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The iconic AIRBEAT ONE Festival will return to Germany this July and event organizers are keen on throwing a party worthy of their two decades in operation.

Already boasting a solid line-up featuring the likes of Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, and many more just on the mainstage, the event has already surpassed 30,000 ticket sales, with pre-sale phase II sold out. The four-day AIRBEAT ONE Festival is set to take place from July 12th through the 16th and will feature tons of music from all over the world across its five stages. While the massive mainstage will be a towering 180 meters wide by 50 meters high, the other four stages will be no less impressive and have plenty of world-class talent at every time slot.

When AIRBEAT ONE began in 2001, it was a small party attended by approximately 1,000 music fans, a significant contrast to this year’s anniversary event where 65,000 people are expected to descend upon the grounds. The event will look to further highlight the host country through this year’s theme, “Edition Home – Germany,” a variety of homegrown DJs will be featured on the mainstage such as Fritz Kalkbrenner, Marten Horger, Neelix, and Paul Kalkbrenner.

Curating a strong variety of styles and artists, the four non-main stages are broken down into more specific genres and energy, allowing attendees to choose their sonic experience. The Arena Stage will be focused on techno, while the Terminal Stage will veer towards electro, tech house, and tropical sounds throughout the event. For those fans who prefer harder styles, the Eagle Stage will provide a full range of DJs to satisfy festivalgoers. Finally, the Second Stage will showcase 33 acts playing Goa and Psytrance sounds throughout the event.

As mentioned, tickets are going fast so head over to the official AIRBEAT ONE Festival website and secure your event pass today.

Image Credit: Kai Behrendt / Provided by Berlinièros PR