Alan Walker releases new hypnotic track ‘Dreamer’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 132

Giving his fans what they ask for, Alan Walker has just released a new nostalgia-infused track entitled ‘Dreamer’ out now on NCS. In addition to the new track, Walker has announced his residency at Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub/Ayu Dayclub.

Multi-platinum Norwegian superstar Alan Walker returns with his new single, ‘Dreamer’, which is his first release in 2023. This track is bound to pull at some nostalgic heartstrings for listeners. It all started with a Twitter poll where Alan asked his community an enigmatic question – “Should we take it back to the beginning?” which received a roaring 90% of responses in favor of “yes”. To add even more twist to the story, the Norwegian producer challenged himself with a 100-hour deadline to produce ‘Dreamer’.

With digitized elements making you feel like you should be zooming through outer space on an epic quest to save humanity, the track pays homage to the earlier breakthrough singles that have originally put Walker on the map, like ‘Faded’, ‘Sing Me To Sleep‘ and ‘Alone’. It is a simultaneous ode to the past and a promise of the future, opening a new chapter for Alan’s storytelling through music.

The new release is out now in collaboration with NCS (NoCopyrightSounds), the platform and community through which Alan Walker originally began his career and rose to popularity. To celebrate the fact of Alan Walker’s return, both NCS and the artist himself will be actively and directly engaging with their communities to collaboratively create fan art, remixes, music videos, and more user-generated content for this new track.

In other news, Walker also just announced his upcoming residency at Zouk Las Vegas. So far, his announced 2023 dates include Saturday, May 20th, Friday, October 13th, and Saturday, August 26th.

Listen to the track here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Alan Walker (Press)