Alesso & Ty Dolla $ign join forces for 90s inspired house track ‘Caught A Body’: Listen
Blessing fans alike with a collaboration for the ages, Alesso has joined forces with no other than Ty Dolla $ign, for the release of ‘Caught A Body.’ “It’s something new for me and my sound which is exciting,” Alesso says.
Taking a brand new approach with this latest release, Swedish icon Alesso has joined forces with no other than Ty Dolla $ign, for a 90s throwback house inspired production, entitled ‘Caught A Body.’ Adding to the long list of A-list collaborations, Alesso showcases his versatile nature once again, with this release acting as a clear indicator towards a new sound and style of play that he may be leaning towards in this current phase of his already illustrious career.
Having brought the heat during his set at Ultra Miami 2023, the man of the moment found the most fitting of moments in order to debut this certified hit, with ‘Caught A Body’ more than set on leaving a lasting impact within the electronic dance scene, and beyond. Acting also as a new direction in sound for American singer, songwriter and record producer Ty Dolla $ign, we can’t help but feel that both set of artists are wondering just outside their respective “comfort zones,” and in doing so, have a blessed us all with a track that will leave history in the music industry as a whole.
“It’s something new for me and my sound which is exciting! I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.” – Alesso
Out now under Geffen Records, ‘Caught A Body’ will have anyone feeling some type of way from start to a finish. An old-school track that features all the modern elements that will have listeners grooving in no time at all, both set of artists have once again proven the undeniable musical prowess that they possess. A masterpiece of a track, be sure to check out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!
Image Credit: Alesso / Provided By: Twitter