Alison Wonderland gets engaged next to Whyte Fang album release & Coachella performance

By Chris Vuoncino 150

To call the year that Alison Wonderland is having as massive and life-changing would be utterly undermining the events and milestones that she is currently celebrating. With just over 24 hours until she would be debuting her side project Whyte Fang to fans at the annual Coachella Festival in Indio, CA, she has revealed a massive personal moment in her life.

Back on March 15th, Alison Wonderland took to social media to reveal that was pregnant and would be welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, filmmaker Ti West. The pregnancy announcement came amidst her ongoing promotional run for the debut album of her Whyte Fang alias, a project that she started over a decade ago but is just now being given the proper public release. On the eve of the project’s debut album, Genesis, hitting streaming services, Wonderland again took to social media to reveal that she was now officially engaged to Ti as well. Wonderland,’ whose real name is Alexandra Sholler, also pointed out how excited she was that her initials would officially be AW once the couple was officially married.

Amongst the excitement of her engagement, she did use the post to continue to remind her fans about her Coachella performance on April 14th, which will be live-streamed across the festival’s YouTube channels when she takes the stage at 9:25 PM PST. It makes for a truly massive and well-deserved celebration for the Australian producer as she has been taking to social media more and more often to share how her pregnancy and personal life will impact certain public engagements and performances this year.

We here at We Rave You send our congratulations out to Allison Wonderland and her fiancé as fans around the world get ready to watch her deliver her Whyte Fang set tomorrow night in the desert.

MAJOR LIFE UPDATE!

I just got engaged to the LOML!!!!!!!!

AND I play Coachella tomorrow under whyte fang AND my @thewhytefang album comes out tomorrow… and when I marry Ti my actual initials will be AW!!!

BIG NEWS pic.twitter.com/3zrAA7O4Uk — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) April 13, 2023

Image Credit: Alison Wonderland/Twitter