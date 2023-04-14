Alok and Solardo unveil massive new collaboration ‘Over Again’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

“I feel we really blended our sounds together nicely and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” says Alok of his collaboration with Solardo, the huge new track ‘Over Again.’

Alok and Solardo are no doubt two of the biggest names in their respective sides of the electronic music spectrum. Where Alok has reached a multi-million strong, dedicated audience through his self described Brazilian dance sounds and dance-pop anthems and Solardo have gained a cult following with their fresh take on the tech house genre, if you put the two together you surely have something larger than life itself, and a soundscape that is destined to take the world by storm. This is exactly what they’re looking for with their new collaboration ‘Over Again.’

“When Alok approached us about working together we knew we had an amazing opportunity. He is a huge international artist who has reached millions of people with his music. We wanted this track to have an underground DNA in its beats and bass, and the vocals needed to connect with the masses.” – Solardo

A single that will no doubt have you listening to it ‘Over Again,’ Alok and Solardo have managed to successfully combine their talents and use their globally reaching sounds to create a monster of a soundworld, something that will no doubt take all the clubs by storm as we edge closer to the upcoming summer festival and party season.

“Working with Solardo on “Over Again” has been a great experience. I feel we really blended our sounds together nicely and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!” – Alok

‘Over Again’ is out now, and you can start your weekend right by streaming it right here or down below on Spotify. Let us know what you think!

Image credit: press / provided by Miller PR