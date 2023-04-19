Alok ignites the dancefloor during official Vancouver debut at Harbour Event & Convention Centre

By Alshaan Kassam 144

The legend Alok delivered an impeccable set at Vancouver’s iconic venue known as Harbour Event & Convention Centre. The powerhouse artist absolutely rocked the sold-out crowd with a series of classics and unreleased music. A highlight for many in Vancouver, Alok did not disappoint as he ignited the dancefloor from start to finish.

Having his busiest and most successful year yet, the legendary artist Alok blessed his Canadian fan base at Vancouver’s Harbour Event & Convention Centre. Taking full control of the dancefloor from start to finish, Alok made his official Vancouver debut and you could immediately tell the experience was going to be epic for all attendees. With hundreds upon hundreds of fans gathering and saving their spots to see this Brazilian superstar in action, Alok rocked the crowd with a few club-ready favourites including “Deep Down” with Never Dull, “Hear Me Now” and of course “All By Myself.”

Rinsing a few remixes of tunes such as Mau P’s “Drugs In Amsterdam” and an official remix of the Pink Floyd classic “The Wall,” the number of smiles that could be seen across the venue was definitely a highlight. As the sold-out crowd danced the night away with Alok igniting the groove and intertwining melodic vocals for the masses, Alok was definitely hyping up his fans with a few teases of unreleased music as well. An unforgettable experience for many of us, we cannot wait for Alok to return to Vancouver and keep us dancing all evening once again.

Be sure to stay tuned on upcoming events at Harbour Event & Convention Centre here and let us know which events you will be attending in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Petrillo (@alok)

Image Credit: Hudson Rennan