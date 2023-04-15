Alok releases exciting new single ‘Ready Set Go’: Listen

Alok has just released an exciting new single entitled ‘Ready Set Go’ for brand new MOBA game ‘Honor of Kings’ along with five more exclusive tracks on Alok’s label CONTROVERSIA, to be featured on his newest compliation album ‘CONTROVERSIA by Alok vol. 009’.

Brazilian superstar producer and CONTROVERSIA label head Alok is throwing his imprint’s 9th volume, an already iconic compilation series featuring six brand new tracks from various Brazilian and international talent, among which is Alok‘s bumping new single – ‘Ready Set Go’.

He teamed up with Tencent‘s game developing studios – Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group, to release this new track especially for the game ‘Honor of Kings’, one of the world’s most played Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, gathering daily more than 100 million users around the world. Alok brought his signature bass-forward “future tech” style to Hans Zimmer‘s original melody and incorporated vocals to add a sense of mystery and adventure that’s evoked by the game, making ‘Ready Set Go’ the perfect soundtrack to prepare you for battle and inspire you to victory.

Additionally, the release of the new track will have an event within the ‘Honor of Kings’ game itself, in which players are granted access to extra features (emojis, avatar, tracking effects, among others) released for free for a limited time. Not to mention, in early May, ‘Honor of Kings’ and Alok’s fans will be able to enjoy the release of the track’s music video. Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group chose Brazil to receive the first international release of ‘Honor of Kings’.

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Hudson Rennan / Provided by Unfolded PR