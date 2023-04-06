Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats reveals outdoor event concept ‘Anjunabeats Outdoors’

By Alshaan Kassam 144

Above & Beyond’s iconic imprint known as Anjunabeats have recently announced an epic outdoor event series ‘Anjunabeats Outdoors’ to launch in August. With the anticipation building, the next evolution of the Anjunabeat’s live experience will be in full force for their global fan base.

The legendary duo known as Above & Beyond have recently revealed a new event series known as ‘Anjunabeats Outdoors.’ Kicking off in August, the next evolution of the Anjunabeats live experience will take the label to some of North America’s most picturesque and breathtaking locations for a day of music, community, and fun in the fresh air. The series begins at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, followed by dates at Echo Mountain outside of Denver, and Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal.

Even better, each event will include Anjunafamily pre-meets with surprise guests, after-parties at unrevealed locations, and city guides curated by the label. All of the dedicated fans can sign up to access presale tickets here. We highly encourage fans to sign up as they will have the opportunity to win epic prizes which include backstage meet and greets and additionally signed merch as well. With excitement in the air, the Anjunabeats team share:

“We’re making our grand return to North America for our first extended run of shows since our label tour in 2019. We’re taking over three unique locations in NYC, Denver, and Montréal for a day of music, community, and fun in the fresh air – at each show, you can expect an all-star lineup of Anjunabeats favorites, bespoke production, festival-flavored extras, and more.

Be sure to check out the official announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjunabeats (@anjunabeats)

Image Credit: Rukes.com