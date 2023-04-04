ARGY: A world of magic [Magazine Exclusive]

By Ellie Mullins 151

“I would like to continue making music and creating albums without touring becoming too much and having a negative effect on my artistic output,” says ARGY when asked of his goals for 2023 and beyond.

A name synonymous with the rise of melodic techno and the domination of the sound in recent months, ARGY has commanded stages worldwide for decades now. Not one to follow trends but rather create the blueprint, his sound has made him an in-demand name in the realms of Tale Of Us’ Afterlife and ARTBAT’s UPPERGROUND label rosters to name a couple, and 2023 already has seen him release a remix for Tiësto and one of his biggest tracks yet, ‘Pantheon’ with GOOM GUM.

There’s plenty to catch up on for ARGY, and we wanted to delve into his world to find out his plans for the future, as well as recap on some of his biggest achievements of the year so far.

Hi ARGY, thanks for joining us this month! We’re into the full swing of 2023 now, and this year has already been extremely busy for you. What’s been your favourite part of these past three months so far?

“Hello guys, pleasure is mine. My highlight has been the birth of my son, just before the first day of the year! You cannot beat that! Our ‘Pantheon’ track release and the very warm welcome from the music community was also very special.”

In terms of 2023 releases, you’ve already released a huge remix for Tiësto, mentioning that it had only been created a few days before its official release. Can you tell us the story behind this?