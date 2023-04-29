Untold Festival releases unseen footage of 2015 Avicii performance: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 411

It is hard to believe that it has been over five years since Avicii left this world, leaving behind a legacy of love, and an impact on music that continues to resonate today as friends and fans around the world keep his memory alive. As the memorials and stories of his incredible life and career continue to come out from friends, family, and fans around the world, the Untold Festival has decided to release some never before seen footage from the Swedish producer’s 2015 performance at the event.

The set occurred during the Stories era of Avicii’s career, and the video clip opens with the DJ playing and singing along to the album opener, Waiting For Love. From the clip, it is impossible to ignore the passion of Avicii from the stage, as well as the devotion and elation that came from the crowds that got to experience his presence from behind the DJ booth. The clip continues, showcasing more incredible footage of the crowd, the stage production, and of course, Avicii on the decks, but perhaps the most impactful moment comes about halfway through. As his single, The Nights is blaring through the speakers, the iconic lyrics of the track become front and center and bear even more weight as viewers can only reflect and mourn the loss of the producer:

“One day you’ll live this world behind, so live a life you will remember, my father told me when I was just a child, these are the nights that never die, my father told me.”

While reflecting on Avicii and his legacy is always bittersweet, as the sadness of his story and the loss of his life still hurts, it is also uplifting to see the incredible impact he had on so many. Be sure to check out the incredible short film from the Untold Festival below.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza