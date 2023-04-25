Black Coffee delivers emotive remix of Snoh Aalegra’s ‘DO 4 LOVE’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

South-African legend Black Coffee needs no formal introduction to the masses. His real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, celebrates a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio record, ‘Subconsciously.’ Celebrating as the first African to win this category, Black Coffee only continues to dominate the music industry and we would not have it any other way. Delivering a truly emotive remix of Snoh Aalegra’s ‘DO 4 LOVE,’ this one is taking listeners directly to the feels.

Grammy-award-winning artist and an absolute legend in the music industry, Black Coffee is the one we trust to take us on a journey through time with the very best of house music. Afro-house, bass-house, you name it and Black Coffee has mastered this. Now, back again to take full control, Black Coffee is delivering an emotional, yet enticing remix of Snoh Aalegra’s ‘DO 4 LOVE.’

A beautiful single which only continues to get better, Black Coffee uses subtle percussions and mesmerizing soundscapes to bring light to even the darkest of days. With powerful vocals intertwined with majestic chimes, Black Coffee works his magic on the remix and we could not be happier with the outcome. Proving both artists are the perfect match for each other, we cannot wait for their worlds to unite for a future release.

Listen to the stunning remix from Black Coffee below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rudgr / Provided by Tomorrowland