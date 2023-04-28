Bootshaus On A Ship is back to rock the waters on June 4

By Samantha Reis 137

The German superclub returns to conquer the waters in June with another refreshing edition of Bootshaus On A Ship.

The translation of the German word bootshaus is boathouse, so it’s only natural that the trendy raves of Cologne’s most famous club extend to the confines of a boat. This summer, Bootshaus On A Ship is back for another edition of this refreshing event. On June 4, from 2 pm to 8 pm, the water will be churned to the sounds of an electrifying musical journey. If you like music, fun and summer, then the Bootshaus order is all aboard!

Bootshaus is one of the best clubs in the whole world and one of the reasons is its prestigious raves and parties. With the Bootshaus On A Ship event, the music is taken beyond the club walls to come to life in an incredible boat experience. After all, what screams summer more than a party on a boat? This concept has been explored by Bootshaus and has had a huge response and is on the tail of the success of previous editions that arrives in June the fifth Bootshaus On A Ship event. Taking advantage of the summer sun and the refreshing atmosphere, the party is daytime, extending from 2 pm to 8 pm for six hours of pure fun. Come and conquer the German waters yourself and grab your ticket while it’s still available on the official website.

At the helm of the decks will be a crew of artists suited to this party, ready to unleash explosive and euphoric sounds. Dominating the upper deck will be familiar names such as OBS and Max Million, as well as repeaters Fabian Farell and Oliver Magenta. It will be a brilliant combination of sun, friends and good music with the Bootshaus’ signature quality. Don’t get left behind and be part of this summer adventure. It will certainly be another sold-out event.