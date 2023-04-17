Bubba Brothers continue their ascent in dance music

By Chris Vuoncino 195

With over four decades of friendship between the pair, Eliseu Correia and Justino Santos, better known as the Bubba Brothers, certainly have a lot of comfort and trust in each other as they churn out their own brand of House, Techno, Progressive House, and Tribal House anthems. The two friends began the project together in 2015, but fans would have to wait several years before officially releasing their first single.

When the Bubba Brothers finally did release Carla’s Beat in 2019, they were showcasing both their excellent skills in the studio as well as their vast influences that help set their productions apart from their counterparts. Since then, the duo from Faro in the Algarve, Portugal, has continued to churn out a steady stream of dancefloor-ready anthems that continue to explore their sound and their myriad of musical influences. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Carl Cox, Kolsch, Tinlicker, Themba, and Tube and Berger, they have been fearless in their willingness to produce tracks that will resonate with dancefloors around the world.

With the release of the Basstribe EP in the middle of 2022, via their own label Mossdeb Sounds, the Bubba Brothers continued success saw the album reach the top 40 Charts on Beatport amidst an increasingly busy calendar of live performances. Making their rounds throughout Europe, the duo touched down on such iconic stages and venues as Dancefloor Leiria, Infinity Sunset by Pete Tha Zouk, Ministry of Sound in London, and Es Paradis in Ibiza. With 2023 in full swing, the duo shows no signs of slowing down as they have already delivered several new productions, Carl’s Groove and Frenetic Desires, the latter of which dropped in the middle of February.

With their growing foundation on both streaming services and in clubs around the world, expect to hear much more from the Bubba Brothers in the near future. Check out their latest ‘Frentic Desire’ EP below:



Image Credit: Bubba Brothers (Press) / Provided by MCPR