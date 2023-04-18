Calvin Harris returns to California desert for Coachella 2023 performance

By Chris Vuoncino

With a nearly six-year hiatus from the festival circuit, music fans worldwide were rightfully anticipating the moment when Calvin Harris stepped out onto the stage in the California desert this past weekend. Billboards and official festival posters highlighted the Scottish DJ “Returning To The Desert” to fully hype up the Saturday night set.

With a back catalog of hits that features stars such as Rihanna, Florence Welch, Snoop Dogg, and Alesso, fans knew they would have ample opportunities to work out their vocal cords as they sang along to the seemingly endless array of hit songs. While Harris’ most recent single saw him teaming up with Ellie Goulding for his third track with the popstar, he interjected their earliest collaboration, the infectious I Need Your Love early on his set before diving directly into their second work, Outside from his fourth album, Motion.

In between global hits, Calvin Harris gave fans a taste of some unreleased tracks, interspersing four IDs in the first half of his set, letting fans know that more music is on the horizon following his recent single, Miracle. In the middle of his set, he went back to his 2017 release, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 to mash up two album singles, Slide and Holiday in order to unite the verses of the members of Migos in a touching tribute to the recently slain rapper, Takeoff. With the massive expectations of the performance, there was high anticipation for a large number of guests on stage, but Calvin Harris chose to keep the moment to himself, continuing into the early hours of Sunday morning before introducing Ellie Goulding to the waiting audience.

With the recent release of their third single together, the Coachella stage was the ideal setting to provide the live debut of Miracle, with Goulding giving a rousing vocal performance as Calvin Harris mixed together his original track with the newly released Hardwell remix to close out the evening.

Image Credit: Rukes.com